Gladstone solicitor ready to tackle violence, drugs in huge promotion

CAREER ADVANCEMENT: Catherine Benson, who works as a solicitor in Gladstone, has been appointed magistrate for Rockhampton and Emerald.

FROM growing up on a coffee farm in Papua New Guinea and working as a solicitor in Gladstone, to now becoming a magistrate in Rockhampton and Emerald, it's been an incredible journey for Catherine Benson.

Ms Benson, who worked with Chris Trevor and Associates, was appointed to the bench of Rockhampton and Emerald Magistrates Courts this week.

"Law is something that I always wanted to do, ever since I was a young child," she said.

"I enjoy the complexities involved in the law, I enjoy guiding people through their legal dilemmas and it's an issue that's always attracted me."

Ms Benson has spent the past five years working in Gladstone.

She studied law in Sydney and began her career in northern regional New South Wales before working for more than 18 years in Cairns.

Ms Benson said having spent a large amount of time in regional Queensland, particularly in central Queensland, would be beneficial for her new position.

"I'm a country girl from my childhood and so I'm attracted to the regional areas, and it's my intention to remain in the regional areas, and certainly at this point in time within central Queensland," she said.

"I think that it helps me have an understanding of the daily lives and family involvement of the people that live in regional Queensland."

Although becoming a magistrate is a big career advancement, Ms Benson said there were parts of working as a solicitor she would miss.

"What I do now is have day-to-day direct contact with clients," she said.

"I have greatly enjoyed that journey when clients come to me when they're in some distress and some difficulty, and being able to work with them through those issues has been extremely gratifying for me.

"Obviously the new role is very different to that, so I will take what I've learnt from the role into the new one, and I hope that will help me in the decision making."

The new magistrate said she expected to see similar issues in Rockhampton and Emerald to those in Gladstone.

"Certainly like most Queenslanders, I'm very concerned about the level of violence within our community, the rise of drug use and those sort of things," Ms Benson said.

"I'm expecting that those same issues will apply in Emerald and Rockhampton as they do in Gladstone."

On Monday, Ms Benson will be officially appointed as a magistrate.

She will spend a week doing orientation and training in Brisbane, with a formal swearing in ceremony on Friday.

She will spend a few months in Rockhampton and then become a permanent magistrate for Emerald.

"It's certainly something that I'm very proud of achieving," Ms Benson said.

"The profession obviously has a large number of practitioners, many of whom I'm sure would like to take up this sort of position.

"So when you manage to be appointed, personally, it's a wonderful achievement."