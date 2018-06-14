Gladstone councillor's crusade against food waste

REDUCE OR RE-USE: Cr Glenn Churchill is on a crusade to educate people about food waste.

GLADSTONE households are, on average, throwing out one bag of groceries every week, Councillor Glenn Churchill says.

"One in every five bags of groceries will end up as food waste," he said.

"Nearly 20 per cent of the space in our landfills is taken up with uneaten food."

Cr Churchill is on a crusade to drastically reduce or re-use the wasted food thrown out around the region.

"There's got to be ways to put uneaten food to a better use rather than throwing it out," he said.

"Wouldn't it be good if the big supermarkets had an arrangement with local piggeries?

"Plenty of farmers would love to get their hands on the food they throw out."

To make his point Cr Churchill points to efforts currently being undertaken in other countries.

"In Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, governments in recent years have put a lot of energy behind recycling food waste as livestock feed," he said.

"It's environmentally friendly and provides cheap feed for the farmers in those parts of the world.

"They're the sort of innovative ideas we need to be finding."

Cr Churchill says it's all about education.

"It's a national issue, but it must be resolved locally," he said.

"We need to find local solutions to our food waste."

He admits there is a long way to go.

"People think recycling is only about bottles and bags, but we need to look at the choices we're making around the amount of food we throw away," he said.

"It's a matter of national importance. We can no longer keep doing what we're doing.

"Waste is simply something we haven't found another use for, yet."