Gladstone councillor hopes for 'most peaceful' election yet

People arrive to vote in the 2012 Penrith local council elections at a polling station located in Leonay Public School / Generic / Local Politics / Democracy / Compulsory Voting.

People arrive to vote in the 2012 Penrith local council elections at a polling station located in Leonay Public School / Generic / Local Politics / Democracy / Compulsory Voting.

A GLADSTONE councillor wants the region to have the "most peaceful" local government election in the state on March 28 next year.

Kahn Goodluck, his friends and family will not be "forcing" flyers or how-to-vote cards onto the public on election day and he's encouraging other candidates to follow suit.

Cr Goodluck conducted a Facebook poll recently on the issue and about 90 per cent of people said they would prefer not to be handed how-to-vote cards or flyers before they exercise their democratic right.

The idea stemmed from his first election experience in 2016, when he said he witnessed volunteers forcing flyers onto "mums who were also juggling two kids".

"I witnessed a lot of people get agitated because they'd get 15 to 20 flyers thrown in their faces," he said.

"It got to the point where candidates and volunteers would think if they didn't shove a flyer in someone's face they'll miss out on a vote."

Cr Kahn Goodluck. Matt Taylor GLA160319SKATE

Instead Cr Goodluck will have a corflute at each booth with flyers attached that people can take if they wish.

He's hopeful other candidates will follow his lead.

He also hopes Chanel College will again be a flyer-free booth, similarly to the 2016 election.

"I acknowledge it's a little risky … especially if I end up being the only person not handing out how-to-vote flyers," he said.

"I'm hoping we can pioneer some new ground in local government elections and make this a peaceful election day."

Cr Goodluck is one of five sitting councillors who have already committed to throwing their hat in the ring during the next election.

The others include Glenn Churchill, Rick Hansen, Desley O'Grady and Natalia Muszkat. By-election candidate and Boyne Valley resident Mark McLachlan has confirmed his name will be on the ballot paper.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor and councillor Peter Masters are undecided and PJ Sobhanian will not renominate.

Meanwhile Matt Burnett hopes to be elected for a second term as mayor.