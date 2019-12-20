Gladstone councillor not contesting 2020 election

The local government election will be held on March 28.

IT HAS been the "best job" he's ever had but Peter Masters has decided his name will not be on the ballot for the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council election.

Cr Masters, who was elected as a councillor in 2016, said it was a difficult decision but one that was made with his family front of mind.

"This job has had a big impact on me and my family," Cr Masters said.

"One thing I've learnt through sport and through other jobs is that if you're not enjoying yourself you're going to find it hard to give it 100 per cent.

"In this role as a councillor you need to give it 110 per cent and I wouldn't feel comfortable asking people to vote for me when I don't know if I have a full four-year term in me of giving 110 per cent."

With two more grandchildren on the way, Cr Masters said he was looking forward to spending more quality time with family and serving the community in other ways.

Gladstone councillors Peter Masters and Kahn Goodluck pictured in November 2018 ahead of a drought fundraiser at Calliope Roosters Rugby League fields.

He said the highlight of his four years as a councillor had been working with other regional councils and tackling issues facing the region's primary producers.

"I'd like to think that I've built some trust back with the primary producers and agribusiness," he said.

"A lot of our producers felt that council didn't give them the level of support they needed and I've made a conscious effort to build on those relationships."

Cr Masters said the strengthened relationship showed when the council formed the gates and grids policy, which meant the council would own and maintain grids on Gladstone Region properties.

As for advice for any aspiring councillors, Cr Masters said anyone considering contesting the March 28 election should "just do it".

"I'm happy to meet with anyone who is interested," he said.

"It's just an incredible experience …It's been the best job I've ever had."