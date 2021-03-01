Gladstone council worker assaults colleague

A disciplinary meeting took a turn for the worst and escalated into physical violence between two council workers.

Jason Robert Mclean, a plumber with Gladstone Regional Council, had been subject to disciplinary action in December 2020, and a meeting was organised on January 18.

Mclean attended with his victim, who was also his supervisor, and became aggressive and start shouting that the victim had “ruined his Christmas”.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

He was asked to return to normal duties and another meeting was scheduled for that afternoon.

Mclean attended and walked into the room and said “let’s f---ing do this.”

He was served a letter which indicated he was on special leave.

Mclean ripped the letter from the victim’s hands and said “this is f---ing b-------, you’re a f---ing idiot” and left the room.

He was told he was not allowed to access the building while he was on special leave.

Mclean walked out the door, turned around and walked towards the victim before he got in his face and pushed him back.

The victim told another person to call the police.

Mclean threw his truck and site keys and said “here is your f---ing keys” and left through the car park.

Mclean, 51, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Tuesday to common assault.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Mclean had since resigned and said it was futile attempting to retain employment.

Ms Ditchfield said her client denied being aggressive, he just refused to answer questions.

Ms Ditchfield said Mclean had work experience of 30 years and was frustrated the workplace was not following proper protocols.

“He was extremely frustrated with the way it was being dealt with,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She said he accepted he had done the wrong thing and attempted to apologise to the victim.

Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne said Mclean should have shown restraint.

“People are going to get on the wrong side of you,” Mr Byrne said.

Mclean was fined $250 and spared a criminal conviction.