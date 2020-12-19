Gladstone council to scrap weather warning alerts

With natural disaster season on Central Queensland’s doorstep for another year, Gladstone Regional Council has altered its method of keeping the community informed.

In a statement released on Friday, GRC stated the organisation was in the process of ceasing its subscription to Early Warning Network (EWN) alerts.

All disaster and weather event communication will be moved to the QIT Plus (Guardian)

system, which is the disaster response and communication system used by multiple agencies before, during and after, disaster events.

With 4600 registered users within the EWN, GRC is encouraging the same level of uptake in the new QIT Plus (Guardian) system.

“Registering to the new disaster messaging system is free for users and will allow council to share emergency news, severe weather events and other public safety alerts,” Mayor Matt Burnett said.

“Once registered, alerts received via SMS and email alerts will show from ‘Gladstone RC’.

“This system also allows council to create and send emergency messages for localised events that wouldn’t otherwise be generated by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

“History has shown that our region is not immune to natural disasters and having a ‘what if’ plan could be the difference between staying safe or putting yourself and your family in danger.

“Council’s current uses the Early Warning Network and this will no longer function as of February 26, 2021, so it’s important users are registered with the new system before this time.”

How to register for the new system:

1. Go to http://regionwatch.gladstone.qld.gov.au

2. Clink on ‘Register for Warning’

3. Complete registration form and click ‘sign up’

4. You will be sent an activation email, follow the link in the email to activate your account.

Activation email may take a few minutes to come through, check junk mailbox if this process

takes longer

5. Sign-on to your account to manage your subscriptions. You can subscribe to receive both

email and SMS notification. SMS notifications will require a verification SMS to your mobile

which may take a few minutes to come through.