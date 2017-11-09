Gladstone council in the clear after rates decision

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

OUR council looks in the clear despite an explosive court decision.

This week Brisbane Supreme Court Justice David Jackson found Fraser Coast Regional Council had issued three years' worth of invalid rates because, since 2014-15, it failed to pass a separate resolution to levy its rates and charges during its annual budget meetings.

However, Gladstone Regional Council chief executive officer Ros Baker said the council had continued to pass separate resolutions for all rates and charges to meet its legislative requirements.

She said officers would be reviewing all components of the Supreme Court finding that the Fraser Coast Regional Council failed to properly issue its annual rates and charges.

Ms Baker said legal advisers had confirmed the validity of the resolutions passed and the council's action when setting annual rates and charges.