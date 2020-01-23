Gladstone Council heads for the cloud

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s software will take a major leap forward after a $1,845,590 contract for cloud-based software was approved at this week’s meeting.

Council heard that the move to the “anywhere, anytime, any device” software included improved data recovery in the event of a disaster, and notes to council stated that a recent review had identified a need to replace some current hardware due to age and storage capacity.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the move formed part of council’s strategic information and communications plan to address these points, as well as efficiency and access during day to day use.

“This is one of the first stages of council’s ICT strategic plan and sets us up for further enhancements and efficiencies moving forward,” he said.

The three-year contract will be delivered by Technology One Limited, which is already responsible for much of council’s IT services.

Under the current on-premises arrangement, council operates on a perpetual licence model that has an upfront cost as well as charges for support and maintenance.

The system also requires associated hardware including servers and storage.