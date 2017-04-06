Gladstone council gets tick from Auditor-General

THE AUDITOR-GENERAL has given Gladstone's local government a tick on some key measures, rating it as being at a low risk of financial sustainability concerns based on its fiscal standing in 2015-16.

The Queensland Audit Office's report on its financial audits of the state's 77 local councils and related entities was tabled in State Parliament on Tuesday.

Gladstone Regional Council recorded the second highest average operating surplus ratio among the fifteen coastal councils with 4.31%, second only to Burdekin Shire Council with 7.84%.

The target range is between 0-10%, according to guidelines issued by the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

The surplus means the council can support the funding of capital expenditure or hold funds in reserve.

Gladstone also recorded a 139.09% average asset sustainability ratio, well above the 90% needed to indicate the council was sufficiently replacing or renewing ageing assets.

The council received generally effective ratings for internal controls such as risk assessment and monitoring activities, with only one or two deficiencies reported to management regarding information and communication systems.

But the council received a below average rating for the quality of its draft financial statements, indicating adjustments of at least 5% had to be made to at least one component.