Final council meeting before 2020 election

The final meeting of the Gladstone Regional Council before the 2020 election. From left: Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Mayor Matt Burnett, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, Cr PJ Sobhanian, Cr Peter Masters, Cr Rick Hansen and Cr Natalia Muszkat.

The final meeting of the Gladstone Regional Council before the 2020 election. From left: Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Mayor Matt Burnett, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, Cr PJ Sobhanian, Cr Peter Masters, Cr Rick Hansen and Cr Natalia Muszkat.

It was a short agenda for the final Gladstone Regional Council meeting before the 2020 election.

Caretaker mode means major policy decisions are typically deferred for incoming representatives.

Instead councillors reflected on the term that had been and said official goodbyes to outgoing representatives Peter Masters and PJ Sobhanian.

Staff were thanked and several used the opportunity to speak about improvements in the budget and Gladstone's economy.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor highlighted the efforts of CEO Leisa Dowling.

"Thank you Leisa for bringing a sense of calm to this establishment and treating our staff with the dignity and respect they deserve," Cr Trevor said.

He said the biggest achievement was the reduction of debt following the LNG construction boom.

"We were left with this huge debt and managed to chip away slowly, studiously and cooperatively," he said.

Cr PJ Sobhanian said the economic situation was "quite dire" in 2016, and was pleased with the work to stimulate business and build resilience.

He listed points of a plan outlined four years ago focusing on areas such as business incentives, lifting community spirit, infrastructure improvement and a local content policy.

Cr Glenn Churchill spoke about the expansion of regional arts in Gladstone and was hopeful creative projects such as those involving grain silos would come to fruition

Cr Kahn Goodluck said he was a different man to when he first walked through the chamber doors.

"It would be hard for me to quantify the amount of knowledge I've gained," Cr Goodluck said.