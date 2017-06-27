Gladstone council appoints new CEO

IN CHARGE: Roslyn Baker is the new Gladstone Regional Council CEO.

THE Gladstone Regional Council has a new chief executive officer.

Mayor Matt Burnett yesterday announced the appointment of Roslyn Baker to the position.

Ms Baker, who was most recently the chief operating officer at Energy Queensland Limited, will commence duties in the vacant post on August 7.

Cr Burnett said Ms Baker's broad experience as a CEO and senior executive across a number of industries made her the ideal candidate for the role.

"Roslyn brings a wealth of experience to the position, having carved out a distinguished career including more than 20 years at management level or above," he said.

"Her record of growing business value and achieving financial results within a number of sectors is proven, particularly within the energy industry.

"Roslyn boasts experience in guiding petroleum, dairy, education and energy corporations through times of transition such as the situation faced by council now as we adapt from the LNG boom to a more measured period of growth."

Ms Baker was a finalist in the 2015 Queensland Telstra Businesswoman of the Year Awards in the Government and Academia category while serving as executive general manager retail with Ergon Energy Queensland and recognised as a Highly Commended Queensland Executive of the Year by the Customer Service Institute of Australia in 2011 when executive general manager customer service with Ergon Energy Corporation Limited.

Ms Baker said she was excited to be starting with the council at such a significant time as it continues to adapt to new challenges.

"I am a passionate advocate for the regions, having spent most of my life living and working in regional Queensland," Ms Baker said.

"I understand the important role regional councils play in enhancing lifestyle and economic prosperity.

"I feel very fortunate to be given the opportunity to work with the community and lead the Gladstone Regional Council workforce to ensure it adapts in line with community needs."