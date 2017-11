HOT RIGHT NOW: Could we soon be experiencing that delicious freshly-baked smell?

Gladstone may be getting a Brumby's bakery back.

A bakery and cafe franchise has been advertised for the Valley Shopping Centre in Goondoon St by Retail Food Group, Australia's largest multi-food franchise.

Pastry lovers across Gladstone were devastated when the two franchises owned by Andrew and Felicity Davis closed down earlier this year.

The former managers cited electricity prices and a decline in customers for their decision to shut up shop.