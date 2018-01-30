Gladstone could have it's own Brisbane Valley Rail Trail

MULTI-PURPOSE: Something like the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail could come to the Boyne Valley.

OUR region could have its own version of the famous Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

That's if we take advantage of what's on our doorstep.

A campaign has begun to save and preserve the Monto-Taragoola Railway Corridor, which finishes in the Boyne Valley.

Some disused infrastructure such as tracks, sleepers and some bridges have been progressively removed from the rail corridor.

Rail Trails Australia Queensland representative Mark Linnett said there were many opportunities to develop rail trails for different activities.

"We'd like to see the old trains using the corridor but obviously when that doesn't (happen) the next best thing is to turn it into a multi-use walking/cycling trail,” he said.

Cycling, walking and horse riding are just some activities that can be catered for.

There is money available to develop rail trails through the State Government.

According to the government's Queensland Cycling Action Plan 2017-2019, they plan to invest $14 million over four years to develop and implement a program to deliver rail trails in partnership with local governments on state-owned disused rail corridors.

The Monto-Taragoola Railway Corridor falls into this category.

Mr Linnett said rail trails were a great way to make use of something that is disused.

Having local councils involved in developing rail trails was the key to success, Mr Linnett said.

The Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail Committee has been formed to investigate how to retain the rail corridor.

Gladstone Region councillor Desley O'Grady is chair of the committee.

Their next meeting is on February 9 at the Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre.