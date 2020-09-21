Gladstone could become quarantine city: Deputy Premier

Gladstone Hotels are being considered to house returned travellers to Australia for their mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2 drone

GLADSTONE could become a regional Queensland quarantine city after the government agreed to take up to 1000 returned Australian travellers in National Cabinet.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles today acknowledged Gladstone was being considered as a location to house returned travellers during their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“There’s certainly other regional locations that could assist … Gladstone is one of them,” he said.

“Gladstone has an airport, not an international airport but an airport, so we will be looking at all of those options and where we can use the hotel quarantine program to support jobs in regional locations, we certainly will.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher also said the proposal would bring jobs to the port city.

All returned travellers would have to pay for their hotel accommodation during the mandatory quarantine period.

After the same process was conducted in Victoria, the state was placed into lockdown, with up to 400 new cases per day and more than 760 deaths.

Reports have emerged of security guards having sex with people in quarantine, resulting in the virus being spread around the city and suburbs of Melbourne and the state.

When Premier Palaszczuk announced Queensland would take an increased number of returned travellers to Australia, including up to 1000 people a week after early October, she was promised help.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles at a press conference in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would send Australian Defence Force personnel to assist Queensland police in maintaining quarantine measures.

Ms Palaszczuk was adamant she did not want to see another situation like what happened in Victoria.

Since the pandemic began, only one person in the Gladstone Local Government Area has contracted and since recovered from COVID-19.

A Queensland Health Department spokeswoman confirmed the location of quarantine hotels was being reviewed.

“Queensland Health is currently reviewing the locations of its hotel quarantine program, following a request from the Federal Government to increase the international arrivals cap and associated hotel quarantine load,” the spokeswoman said.

“Hotel quarantine has strict processes in place to minimise any risk to the community.

“There have been no outbreaks associated with hotel quarantine in Queensland.”