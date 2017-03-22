27°
News

Gladstone cops a drenching in 24hrs, more heavy falls expected

Tegan Annett
23rd Mar 2017 5:51 AM

THE predicted heavy rainfall delivered for Gladstone yesterday, and it's expected to continue today.

In the past 24 hours rain has drenched the region.

The Gladstone region has copped an absolute drenching in the past week.
The Gladstone region has copped an absolute drenching in the past week. Andrew Thorpe

Rocky, Yeppoon dodge deluge, Miriam Vale soaked

The region most impacted by rainfall overnight appears to be Miriam Vale, which has officially recorded 453mm since 9am yesterday according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Daily Rainfall Bulletin for Baffle, Boyne, Calliope, Dawson, Mackenzie and Fitzroy.

Here's how much fell in these areas:

Boyne Island: 30mm

Gladstone airport: 39mm

Iveragh, 39mm

Captain Creek, 1770: 47mm

Mt Larcom: 69mm

Raglan: 38mm

Awoonga dam: 34mm

Queensland is bracing for more wet weather today and the rainfall is expected to be heaviest in the Rockhampton and Capricorn region.

Today's forecast for Gladstone is moderate to heavy falls, with a chance of a thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, north Queensland is on high alert with an increasing risk of a cyclone developing.

North Queensland on high alert for potential Cyclone Caleb

The Bureau of Meteorology's Tropical Cyclone Outlook for the Coral Sea is set to be increased from a low to a moderate chance of developing on Saturday.

BoM told The Observer yesterday it was too soon to tell what impact this could have on Gladstone.

Here's what the region looked like yesterday:

Topics:  bureau of meteorology gladstone weather rain weather

