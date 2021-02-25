Gladstone ‘cooking with gas’: Hydrogen project powering ahead

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni, MP Lance McCallum and Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Minister, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at today's hydrogen BBQ at Queensland Parliament’s Speakers Green.

The evolution of Gladstone as a renewable hydrogen powerhouse is exceeding benchmarks with the $4.2 million project’s plant months ahead of schedule.

Hydrogen Park Gladstone will be an Australian first, delivering up to 10 per cent renewable hydrogen into the gas network to feed about 770 customers.

The Palaszczuk government has invested $1.7 million into the project, Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni said, to drive the hydrogen industry forward and create highly skilled jobs in regional Queensland.

“The Hydrogen Park Gladstone project will be the first in Australia to blend renewable hydrogen into an entire city gas network for residential, commercial and industrial customers,” he said.

An artists impression of the hydrogen plant at Gladstone.

“I understand the project is off to a great start, with the first major milestone – procurement of the plant’s 175kW electrolyser – accomplished several months ahead of schedule.

“Last month, I inspected the potential site in South Gladstone with representatives of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), who have informed me that they’ve finalised their detailed engineering and design and the project is full steam ahead.”

To showcase the AGIG and Queensland Government project’s potential, Mr de Brenni, held a hydrogen powered BBQ on Queensland Parliament’s Speakers Green on Thursday.

AGIG representatives joined Mr De Brenni, Queensland’s Hydrogen Champions and a host of MPs for the BBQ.

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher in discussion about Gladstone's hydrogen-fuelled future.

Central Queensland Hydrogen Champion Barry O’Rourke said the BBQ was the first of its kind in Australia.

“While I could never pass up the opportunity to cook some snags, today was all about showcasing that hydrogen can be safely used in our homes in the same way we use our gas appliances today,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“BBQs like this could one day be in every Queenslander’s backyard, but first, we need to establish the renewable hydrogen supply to power them.

“The Gladstone hydrogen park project certainly helps us chart that course.”

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Port City remained at the forefront of hydrogen industry development in Australia.

“Under the Palaszczuk Government, Gladstone has already secured the H2-Hub and an agreement with Japan’s Sumitomo to produce renewable hydrogen,” Mr Butcher said.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Australian Gas Infrastructure Group advisor Vikram Singh at the Gladstone Hydrogen Forum at the convention centre.

“The Hydrogen Park is another great outcome from our government’s Hydrogen Industry Development Fund, of which AGIG was actually the very first grant recipient.

“It will be Australia’s first renewable hydrogen production facility to deliver up to 10 per cent renewable hydrogen blended with natural gas through our existing gas network.”

AGIG chief executive officer Ben Wilson said next steps for the project included securing the site, lodging the Development Application, and appointing partners to commence construction this year as part of an accelerated target delivery model.

“We are proud to partner with the Queensland Government on this groundbreaking project,” he said.

“Starting with our gas networks, this $4.2 million project supports Gladstone’s vision to be a key hub for Queensland’s domestic and hydrogen export industry, just as it is for natural gas today.”

Land on Derby Street has been touted as the location for the Hydrogen Park Gladstone plant.

