Gladstone continues to ride natural gas wave

THE Gladstone region continues to benefit from growing exports and the wealth creation and economic growth provided by Australia’s oil and gas industry, according to the latest statistics.

Queensland Government data shows LNG exports accounted for almost 20 per cent of the State’s total exports – and rose by 3 per cent to $16 billion over the past the 12 months. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, LNG exports increased compared with last year providing support to the local economy.

Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association chief executive Andrew McConville said these statistics continued to show how vital the oil and gas sector was for Queensland’s regional areas, especially during the COVID-19 challenges.

“The oil and gas industry has been a powerhouse for Queensland during a particularly tough time and it will continue to be a pillar of the economy for decades to come,” Mr McConville said.

“Today, nearly 30 per cent of Australia’s LNG production is located in the State and this underpins high paying jobs and economic growth in regional areas such as Gladstone, Toowoomba, Roma, Chinchilla and Dalby.”

Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association chief executive Andrew McConville.

Between 2011-2018, Queensland’s industry accounted for almost $50 billion in direct spending via business purchases, community and government payments and the sector spent $23.6 billion in regional areas.

These figures showed the industry directly employed 4600 people (yearly average).

This direct employment also helps support indirect employment in many other parts of the economy.

APPEA recently launched its Queensland Election Policy Statement 2020 outlining around 20 key reforms to promote the responsible development of Queensland’s oil and gas resources, improve investment certainty, support economic recovery and reduce regulatory burdens across the state.

“There’s real potential for regulatory reform in Queensland to reduce costs, increase productivity and support and attract further investment in energy supply,” Mr McConville said.

“Given the unscientific bans and restrictions put in place by other states, there will continue to be increasing reliance on Queensland to do more of the heavy lifting when it comes to supplying the broader east coast market into the future.

“So, it’s imperative that stable and efficient regulatory regimes remain in place to support ongoing, long-term investment to increase investment and secure energy supplies.

“With a tradition of bipartisan support for industry in Queensland, APPEA and its members look forward to working with all sides of politics to position our policy priorities in the lead-up to the October election.”

View APPEA’S comprehensive Queensland election platform.