Gladstone concreter smokes 90 grams of pot for pain

FILE PHOTO: A man caught with three bags with 30grams of cannabis inside each has been slapped with a hefty fine.

THREE bags with 30 grams of cannabis inside each was the self-medicated cure a Gladstone man was using for pain, a court had heard.

Jason David Loechel, 28, pleaded guilty to the Gladstone Magistrates court yesterday to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard that at 3pm on April 13, Loechel pulled up at a Miriam Vale police roadside drug testing unit in his vehicle.

Upon winding down the window officers could smell the all-familiar scent of cannabis, and asked him to step out of the car, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Merilyn Hoskins said the defendant told police the smell had stuck to him after smoking it the night before.

However, a search of his car revealed three separate clip seal bags with about 30 grams of the leafy green substance inside each one.

Defence lawyer Axel beard said his client used the drug for medicinal purposes.

He said his client was a self-employed concreter, and on a good week, worked full-time hours.

He said the work put pressure and strain on his clients back, and smoking cannabis helped to relieve the pain.

Mr Beard said his client was in a defacto relationship with four kids.

Visiting Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Loechel $800.

A conviction was recorded.