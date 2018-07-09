Gladstone coming second in marine debris clean ups

BREAKING UP: Plastics break up not down meaning they persist in the environment indefinitely.

BREAKING UP: Plastics break up not down meaning they persist in the environment indefinitely. Julia Bartrim

GLADSTONE residents have been involved in the second highest number of marine debris clean-ups (between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2018) anywhere in Australia.

Volunteers in the Gladstone local government area participated in 186 debris clean-ups in two years, logging their results with the Tangaroa Blue Foundation.

According to Boyne Island resident Jodi Jones, database manager for Tangaroa, the region is blessed with hard-working volunteers.

"There's been a lot of effort from local conservation groups," she said.

"We're very lucky that the work continues here."

Ms Jones said groups who had pitched in included Conservation Volunteers Australia, Gidarjil, Discovery Coast Environment Group, Fitzroy Basin Association, Boyne Island Lions Club and Gladstone Regional Council.

Tangaroa asks citizen scientists to collect items of marine debris and record details about each item to help identify sources of pollution.

As to who came in at number one for clean-ups?

The Sunshine Coast LGA achieved 444 clean-ups in the same two-year period.

Search Australian Marine Debris Initiative on the Google Play Store to participate in collecting marine debris data.