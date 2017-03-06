Gladstone comes clean

THE NRG crew during Clean Up Day in Gladstone on March 5, 2017

FOR the past 26 years, Australians have devoted more than 31 million hours towards the environment through Clean Up Australia Day and collected over 331,000 tonnes of rubbish.

The initiative has steadily increased in popularity during that time with schools, businesses and community groups all jumping on board to keep the country looking clean and beautiful.

Almost 300,000 volunteers turned out on the first Clean Up Australia Day in 1990 and that involvement has more than doubled during that time.

So far this year, over 750,000 volunteers have removed the equivalent of more than 16,000 ute loads of rubbish from 8205 locations across Australia.

Yesterday, a committed group of volunteers from NRG and other businesses took to the streets to do their bit for the Gladstone community, picking up two large garbage bags of rubbish.

Clean Up Australia chairman and founder Ian Kiernan AO said that businesses are continuously trying to keep Australia clean in various forms.

"During 2016, 281 locations were cleaned up by business groups across the country,” Mr Kiernan said.

"Many other businesses introduced new sustainability initiatives such as improved recycling, electronic versus paper-based communication and replacing energy-guzzling equipment with power saving alternatives.”

If the clean-up wasn't your ideal way to spend a Sunday, donations can be made to Clean Up Australia via their website or Facebook.