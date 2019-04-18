Menu
SEAFOOD BUG: Chef Lance Meier preparing for the inaugural Yachtsman's Long Lunch.
Offbeat

Gladstone chef's hot tips for matching wine with seafood

liana walker
by
18th Apr 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN it comes to matching wine with seafood opposites attract.

That's according to chef Lance Meier who will be preparing the Yachtsman's Long Lunch tomorrow as part of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race festivities.

Mr Meier shared with The Observer some of his top tips when it comes to pairing the right drop with different seafoods.

For a seafood lunch his recommendation is to stick to anything white or sparkly and save the red wines for dinner.

When it comes to lobster or mud crab he said chardonnay was the way to go.

"Chardonnays go with anything buttery," Mr Meier said.

"Anything cooked with butter like mud crab or lobster go exceptionally well with a nice chardonnay."

For fresh shellfish Mr Meier said to try something a bit drier to compliment the sweeter taste of seafood.

"Prawns or oysters you can't go wrong with a nice sauvignon blanc," he said.

"Something a bit fruity, a bit zesty and a little bit dry."

