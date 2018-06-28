Gladstone charity shop's tee-shirt bags solution to plastic

Gladstone's Anglican This N' That shop have come up with a creative idea to up-cycle unusable clothing

Gladstone's Anglican This N' That shop have come up with a creative idea to up-cycle unusable clothing Hannah Sbeghen

UP-CYCLED bags fashioned from old singlets, belts and even pillowcases are hitting the shelves at Gladstone's This N' That store.

The Anglican charity shop is putting a creative twist on its shopping bags in time for Sunday's plastic bag ban, when all shops go plastic free.

Volunteer Chris Hodgson and Jann Clarke are the bag seamstresses.

Gladstone's Anglican This N' That shop have come up with a creative idea to up-cycle unusable clothing Hannah Sbeghen

Ms Hodgson has sewn about 100 bags already.

She said the idea came about after volunteers found they could up-cycle damaged goods.

"Some shirts came to us torn or stained and we couldn't sell them," Ms Hodgson said.

"We had to find a viable way to use them that didn't include throwing them away.

"And with a bit of an imagination we turned them into something new that you can use whenever you want.

Gladstone's Anglican This N' That shop have come up with a creative idea to up-cycle unusable clothing Hannah Sbeghen

"We have even been using old belts and making bag handles out of them."

Ms Clarke has been using bleach and stencils on old stretchy singlets to create unique designs.

"They are incredibly stretchy so they can fit so much in, even heavy items like books," she said.

The bags, which are already on sale for customers, cost 50c for a singlet bag and $1 for a pillow case design.

Gladstone's Anglican This N' That shop have come up with a creative idea to up-cycle unusable clothing Hannah Sbeghen

"All the money goes to the Anglican church charity," Ms Hodgson said.

"It's great for the environment and it's great for the charity."

The volunteers said the feedback had been great.

IDEA IN THE BAG: Gladstone's Anglican This N' That shop has come up with a creative idea to up-cycle unusable clothing. Hannah Sbeghen

"People love the idea and they have been using the bags too," Ms Clarke said.