Gladstone Central's mini entrepreneurs

Gladstone Central State School teacher Carol Devney with students Jolene Devney, Caitlin Price and Tegan Albeck at the earlypreneur markets on election day 2019. Liana Walker

WHILE the adults are focused on casting their votes today, the students at Gladstone Central State School were busy preparing their mini-market stalls.

The students spent weeks turning trash into treasures to sell at the EarlyPreneur markets.

Teacher and organiser Carol Devney said this followed a similar market held at Ambrose State School last year and Bororen State School earlier in the year.

"The kids have made all the items themselves," Ms Devney said.

The mini-market sold items up-cycled items including bags made out of newspaper, desk organisers from milk bottles and plants.

The EarlyPreneur program is an initiative of StartUp Gladstone and focuses on bringing entrepreneurial skills to the classroom.

The markets are held outside the school today.