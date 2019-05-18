Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Central State School teacher Carol Devney with students Jolene Devney, Caitlin Price and Tegan Albeck at the earlypreneur markets on election day 2019.
Gladstone Central State School teacher Carol Devney with students Jolene Devney, Caitlin Price and Tegan Albeck at the earlypreneur markets on election day 2019. Liana Walker
News

Gladstone Central's mini entrepreneurs

liana walker
by
18th May 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE the adults are focused on casting their votes today, the students at Gladstone Central State School were busy preparing their mini-market stalls.

The students spent weeks turning trash into treasures to sell at the EarlyPreneur markets.

Teacher and organiser Carol Devney said this followed a similar market held at Ambrose State School last year and Bororen State School earlier in the year.

"The kids have made all the items themselves," Ms Devney said.

The mini-market sold items up-cycled items including bags made out of newspaper, desk organisers from milk bottles and plants.

The EarlyPreneur program is an initiative of StartUp Gladstone and focuses on bringing entrepreneurial skills to the classroom.

The markets are held outside the school today.

earlypreneuer election 2019 flynn gladstone gladstone central gladstone central state school
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man loses life in truck rollover

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man loses life in truck rollover

    News The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident

    Full list of polling booths for the Division of Flynn

    premium_icon Full list of polling booths for the Division of Flynn

    Politics Find out the polling booth open near you

    GLADSTONE DECIDES: Word on the street

    premium_icon GLADSTONE DECIDES: Word on the street

    Politics Find out what locals are saying at the polling booths this morning

    YOUR SAY: How Mt Larcom and Flynn residents are voting

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: How Mt Larcom and Flynn residents are voting

    News Residents have their say on how they made up their minds.