Gladstone celebrant 'excited' to marry gay couple

FOR CHANGE: Judy Whicker has been a marriage celebrant for more than 10 years and is in favour of same sex marriage. Brenda Strong

GLADSTONE celebrant Judy Whicker has married hundreds of people.

But she's looking forward to a slightly different wedding experience sooner rather than later.

Ms Whicker said she would be honoured to marry the first gay couple in Gladstone after last week's same sex marriage postal survey result.

Of those who voted, 61.6 per cent were in favour of same sex marriage, in Flynn it was 51.5 per cent.

"I was really excited about the result," she said.

"Who are we to say who can commit to the one they love?"

Ms Whicker said she had done three commitment ceremonies in Gladstone for gay couples.

"These people have been together for quite a few years. One of the couples has a baby and they are as happy as Larry," she said.

"I've also done some weddings between males and females that have lasted two weeks ... so who are we to say."

Ms Whicker said she had told the couples who she had done commitment ceremonies for that when gay marriage became legal, she would be more than happy to marry them.

Same sex marriage is still not legal in Australia, a bill is set to be debated in the Senate.

Some federal politicians have expressed concern that religious freedoms will not be protected under a same sex marriage bill, with some saying they may abstain from voting on the bill.

Ms Whicker said the current marriage act did not even mention God.

The long-time celebrant said she did not think the survey should have happened and the Federal Government should have made the decision. "However, the population have voted ... and I am very excited about it," Ms Whicker said.