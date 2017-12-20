Menu
Gladstone CBD ready for transformation after bumper year

The desired redevelopment of the entertainment precinct.
Chris Lees
by

MORE people are coming back to Gladstone's city centre as the council's strategy to revitalise the area is realised.

At Gladstone Regional Council's final meeting of the year yesterday, an update to the Jumpstart

Our City Heart Urban Renewal Strategy was received.

The strategy was adopted by the council late last year.

Its purpose is to identify "future projects and tasks for implementation to assist in revitalising specific

areas in the Gladstone CBD”.

Development services director Helen Robertson said 12 months into adopting the strategy most of the short-term goals had been achieved.

"We've even made some progress into the medium term (outcomes),” Ms Robertson said.

Small achievements included new plants and better gardens along Goondoon St.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the changes had made a difference.

"Everywhere I go people are saying the CBD is looking great,” Cr Burnett said.

He said although there was no funding decision made at yesterday's meeting, next year when that would change.

"Yep we've ticked off the little ones but we are going to have the hard decisions coming up in budgets that are going to cost us money,” he said.

The strategy details an entertainment precinct and waterfront precinct.

It focuses on the areas bounded by Bramston St, Lord St, Central Lane and Oaka Lane.

Ms Robertson said the council was talking to Gladstone Ports Corporation about revitalising the CBD.

"We're just trying to collaborate as much as we can ... and we want to try to complement each other with the work we're doing,” she said.

What's been done so far?

  • Hire/Lease Library Square stage to local buskers or artists for performances
  • Install a physical heritage trail to encourage historical education and social interaction
  • Develop an Incentives Policy to encourage new development within the CBD
Gladstone Observer
