Gladstone catholic schools closed

CATHOLIC Education (Diocese of Rockhampton) has advised that all its schools in Gladstone and Bundaberg will be closed tomorrow.

Two outside school hour care centres are also closed tomorrow.

The parents of students are advised that schools will provide SMS notification of school closures for Friday.

The decision was made in line with advice from State Disaster Management Centre Group, QPS and the Queensland Premier's announcement regarding school closures for March 31 earlier this afternoon.

All Catholic school staff are requested to report to their school on Friday 31 March, where possible, and in accordance with emergency services advice about safe travel and road closures.

Director of Catholic Education, Miss Leesa Jeffcoat said that Catholic Education always has as its first and foremost priority the safety and security of its students, parents and staff.

Primary Schools Closed

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, Gladstone

St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School, Clinton, Gladstone

St Francis Catholic Primary School, Tannum Sands

Secondary Colleges Closed

Chanel College, Gladstone

Outside School Hours Care

Star of the Sea Outside School Hours Care, Gladstone

St John the Baptist Outside School Hours Care, Clinton, Gladstone