Gladstone carpenter caught drug-driving

Magistrate Bevan Manthey warned a defendant that his history would catch up with him if he came before a court again.

A Gladstone carpenter will spend the first weeks of 2021 without a driver’s licence after being caught drug-driving.

Lance William Harvey, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Thursday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Tanya Griffiths told the court that Gladstone police intercepted Harvey driving on the Dawson Highway, Clinton, at 10.24am on August 24.

Harvey submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result and he was detained for further testing.

A subsequent drug test found the presence of cannabis in his system.

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had two previous drug-driving offences in the past five years, which warranted an immediate six-month driving suspension.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey convicted and fined Harvey $900 and disqualified him from driving for the mandatory minimum six months.

“Your history is going to come back to bite you if you come back before me,” Mr Manthey said.