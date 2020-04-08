GLADSTONE CARES: 160+ enlist in Care Army

Boyne Tannum Meals on Wheels volunteers Tara Guerassimoff and Shannon Wright. They’re one of the groups being supported by the initiative.

IN GLADSTONE 163 residents have enlisted in the Care Army and rallied around local seniors.

Last week, the Queensland Government formed a Care Army of professionals and volunteers to help older Queenslanders who may become isolated during the nation’s response to COVID-19.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Gladstone’s community spirit had answered the Care Army’s call.

“It’s fantastic to see Gladstone residents working together to help our region’s senior residents – those that have built our community – during COVID-19,” Mr Butcher said.

“Even something as simple as friendly phone call can make such a big difference to many elderly residents who have been asked to self-isolate.”

Mr Butcher said the Care Army had an important job to do.

“By joining up with the Care Army, Gladstone residents are not only helping seniors but also the community groups that give so much to our region,” he said.

“Assisting with food and medicines makes a big difference to elderly residents who may not have intensive family support to get them through this extraordinary time in our history.

“We need Gladstone to continue stepping up.”

Communities Minister Coralee O’Rourke thanked Queenslanders who have made the Care Army pledge.

“I am genuinely grateful to the Queenslanders who have put their hand up to join the Care Army and help the vulnerable in communities across our state,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

She said over the next week the State Government would work with non-government organisations to make sure they have access to the volunteers they need with a focus on senior support NGOs such as Meals on Wheels, seniors’ isolation services, neighbourhood and community centres, and the Queensland Community Support Scheme.

To register your interest as a volunteer email emergencyvol@volunteeringqld.org.au or visit www.emergencyvolunteering.com.au.