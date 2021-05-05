Menu
The Gladstone Careers Expo returns for another year in 2021 with over 50 exhibitions expected to inspire the Gladstone industry’s next generation.
Careers

Gladstone Careers Expo ready to inspire for another year

Jacobbe McBride
5th May 2021 3:00 PM
The Gladstone careers expo is on again in 2021 and organisers have promised this year’s instalment will be bigger and better than ever.

Hosted by the Education Queensland and Industries Partnership, the expo will be held on Wednesday, May 12, from 8.30am to 3.30pm at the Leo Zuzzino building at CQ University.

The expo will feature 50 exhibitors including community groups, business, and industry, as well as universities, training providers and student accommodation from around Queensland.

A large mechanical horse from Racing Queensland, a fire truck and ambulance as well as other interactive displays will be present to make sure there is fun for the whole family.

Expo organisers told The Observer they were expecting 950 students from schools throughout the Gladstone region to attend the expo

Four special guests speakers will be taking to the EQIP Careers Expo stage to talk about multiple subjects and pathways into industry work.

They include Shannen from CQ University who will discuss university pathways, Roza from CQ University will discuss VETis (Vocational Education and Training in Schools), Karen from the Department of Small Businesses and Training and QAL engineer Janice Barker.

The expo is free to attend and more information on the event can be found HERE.

