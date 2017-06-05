Gladstone cafes saving our environment with coffee

SIPPING on your daily latte may seem harmless, but throw away coffee cups cause negative impacts on the environment.

Cafes around the Gladstone region are helping pave the way to a healthier environment one coffee cup at a time by encouraging coffee lovers to bring their own reusable coffee cup instead of using take away cups.

Gloria Jeans Gladstone manager Paul Zettl said the company had been involved in offering customers discounted coffees if they brought their own coffee cup for years.

"We do have a lot of reusable cups come through,” Ms Zettl said.

"It can be a cup from anywhere, at the end of day we're saving as well as.”

About a quarter of Gloria Jean Gladstone customers bring their own coffee cup, each saving 50 cents off their 'cup of Joe'.

With about 5000 customers a month, Mr Zettl said a large number of people did use their own eco-friendly coffee cups.

"We like to help where we can,” he said.

"Their coffee could be in a thermal mug so their coffee lasts longer.”

Many cafes around the region are taking part in the Responsible Cafes initiative, which encourages cafes to register to join the movement on BYO cups, including Coffee Ink (Calliope), Beach Inspired (Tannum Sands), Chillaxing (Gladstone), Sol Foods Organics (Agnes Water) and The Cotton Mill (Gladstone).

According to Responsible Cafes initiative, three billion takeaway cups are wasted with many not recycled.

"Contrary to popular belief, takeaway coffee cups are rarely recycled and only rarely composted due to inadequate industrial composting facilities and the difficulty of getting the cups (and) lids there,” Responsible Cafes wrote on their website.

"Becoming a responsible cafe saves money and reduces waste.”

Although not registered to the initiative, Jamaica Blue Gladstone owner Christene Woods said they had been encouraging keep cups for years.

"We have a handful to 10 (customers) a day bringing in their keep cups,” she said.

"We're happy to support it and support the environment.”

While the keep cups are good for the environment, Ms Woods said it also saved the business thousands of dollars a year.

"We probably spend over $100 to $200 a week in coffee cups,” she said.

"Keep cups keeps our costing down and environment wise they're good for the land fill, they've become very popular.”