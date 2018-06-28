Gladstone cafe empties tip jars to save community radio

A POPULAR Gladstone cafe has come running after Fresh FM radio put out a call for community support.

Fresh Fix cafe is donating a potion of its today's earnings to the radio station to help keep them on the air waves.

Fresh FM general manager Nathaniel Garvin said it was a tough time for the station who relied on 50 per cent of the community funding to keep them running.

"It's devastating that two thirds of our listeners have moved," he said.

"People move towns but at the same time we're helpful we can build up our support again.

"The way the government has designed community radio restricts us playing more than five minutes worth of advertisements in an hour.

"It's great for our listeners but we need their support.

"We work really hard to help the community everyday."

Mr Garbin said Fresh Fm also holds an annual June Appeal to support the radio station.

Fresh Fix cafe owners Tim and Janene Cree said even their staff were giving up their tip jars to help the local station.

"The station helps a number of charities so by helping them stay running we're helping other charities too," Mr Cree said.

"They do so much for the community and help lots of worthy, deserving people.

"Some of our staff are putting their tips in a donation jar which has been really nice to see."

To help support Fresh FM contact their office on 07 4979 3543.