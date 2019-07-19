Gladstone butchers win awards for flavour-bomb snags

BEST SAUSAGE IN TOWN: Port City Meats owner Scott Avis with employee Dakota Shields, holding up their three awards from the Regional Sausage King Competition.

EVERYONE loves a good sausage, and if you want to taste some of the best in Central Queensland - look no further than Port City Meats.

The Clinton butcher has won three medals at the recent AMICS Regional Sausage King Competition for the Capricornia region.

Silver medals were won for beef and pork sausages, and their lamb, pumpkin and feta won bronze.

"That certainly made us happy as a group - all the staff were involved in it,” Owner Scott Avis said.

"It really shows that we're trying to do the right thing.”

Mr Avis said the care his staff take to craft the perfect sausage sets Port City Meats apart.

"You need the right fat content and meat,” he said.

"You can't put all the rubbish in to them because you're not going to get a good product in the end.”

He decided to add pumpkin and feta to their lamb sausage to give the flavour an "extra kick”.

"It has a very subtle flavour that isn't too overpowering - which is what I think the judges sort of go for,” he said.

The judges look at how each sausage cooks, the fat content and flavour.

Mr Avis said they had received plenty of positive feedback from customers who heard the news about their win.

"People have been coming in and trying them and we've been getting some good reviews on them,” he said.

"We just gotta keep up that quality - if you've got the quality, you can't go wrong.”

The store is open from 6am - 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 6am - 2pm Saturday and 8am - 1pm Sunday.

For information, call 49782820.

Cooking Tips

Port City Meats owner Scott Avis' recommended method

- Heat the pan to moderate heat.

- Slowly cook the sausages through.

- You should have a little bit of fat leeching out.

- Don't let the pan swim in fat.