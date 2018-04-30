Gladstone butchers to take on Beef Week

SAUSAGE FEST: Scott Avis, manager of Kin Kora Meats with his bacon and cheese sausages he hopes will take out the top awared at Beef Australia in Rockhampton next weekend.

FRESH ingredients, low fat content and of course, great taste are the the key elements in the region's best sausages.

Competing in the annual Regional Sausage King and Best Butcher's Burgers Competition, Kin Kora Meats and Tannum Meats will be hoping they've got what it takes to be crowned the best.

Both businesses are owned by Brendon and Melanie Wilson, but the stores are in fierce yet friendly competition to bring home the bacon.

"There's always competition, it keeps both boys on their toes. They're always trying to create something new," Mr Wilson said.

Kin Kora will be hoping they aren't knocked off by Tannum this year after winning the region's best beef sausage three times in the past four years.

Should they snag the award for a fourth time, they will head to the Royal Brisbane Show in August for the state finals.

But manager Scott Avis isn't getting too ahead of himself, with the competition in Rocky expected to be fierce.

"It's actually harder to win in Rocky than it is down south, because you might have 30 entries in the beef sausage in Rockhampton," he said.

"When you go down to Brisbane, you only have seven or eight blokes because you're only allowed the entry that you won with.

Scott Avis, manager of Kin Kora Meats, making bacon and cheese sausages. Matt Taylor GLA270418SAUS

"But to beat all the big boys down south would be a pretty big achievement."

The regional finals will be judged on a number of criteria, including how the sausage cooks on the barbecue, consistency of the meat, flavour and the look.

"We made a pork, honey and chilli which we'll probably enter, we just have to work out the best way to incorporate the honey," Brendon said.

"Once you put it on the barbecue, it burns.

"Even though the flavour and taste is still beautiful, it gets that look about it."

While the competition for the best beef sausages is intense, Kin Kora will also enter a smoky maple beef burger and a cranberry camembert beef burger.

Tannum Meats will be looking to enter pork and gourmet sausage categories, for which they have picked up awards for in the past.

In the end, it's the beef sausage category that is the pick of the prizes, with the opportunity to show the beef capital of the world that Gladstone has what it takes to compete.

Both butchers are looking forward to throwing their hat into the ring.

"We're certainly a threat to everybody, as is everyone to us - it just depends on the day," Brendon said.