Gladstone businesses will be heard in forum

YOUR SAY: The Small Business Forums will be held in Agnes Water and Gladstone.

YOUR SAY: The Small Business Forums will be held in Agnes Water and Gladstone. shansekala

THE Gladstone Regional Council is seeking feedback from the region's local businesses at its forums.

The council's Small Business Forums in Gladstone and Agnes Water will highlight services offered by the council to small businesses and discuss which elements of these services could be improved.

They will also discuss matters affecting small businesses in the region, and how certain processes can be developed to deliver better outcomes.

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Joe Smith said it was essential businesses were aware of the services available to them.

"And know the correct processes that they need to go through with council to get approvals,” MrSmith said.

"You don't want to start a process or expand your business without the official paperwork from council.

"Down the track it could prove to be quite an issue.”

Mr Smith said it was positive to see the council engaging with small business owners.

"They are asking if there is anything else that they can do for businesses, so that's always good that the council is open and they're looking for opinions,” he said.

The first forum will run today from 11am-1.30pm in the Gladstone Community Engagement Centre at 142 Goondoon St.

The next forum will run this Friday from 11.30am-1.30pm at the Regional Transaction Centre at 71 Springs Rd, Agnes Water.

To attend today's session in Gladstone, Friday's session in Agnes Water, or for more information, email lee.griffiths @gladstone.gov.au.

Spaces are limited and registrations are essential.