Gladstone businesses to score $20K bonus to hire staff

BUSINESS owners in Gladstone have been given more time to grab their share of the State government's $100 million handout to get locals back into work.

The Youth Boost program was supposed to finish at the end of February but it has now been extended until October 31.

So far 260 people have landed jobs in Central Queensland thanks to the government's deep pockets.

The Back to Work program basically gives businesses fistfuls of cash if they hire someone who was unemployed.

If a business in Gladstone hired a 15 to 24-year-old unemployed person, they could get $20,000 as part of the Youth Boost program.

If a business hires someone who has been unemployed for either six or 12 months, then they could get $10,000 and $15,000, respectively.

In a slick video Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the extension of the Youth Boost program was a "great opportunity".

"What we've seen in Gladstone Lee Crane Hire, Ginger Says (and) Anderson's Auto City all take up this wonderful offer and put young people into the workforce in Gladstone.

"I ask you to please get into this program and put on a young person…make the most of it."