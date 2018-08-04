Gladstone businesses hit a 'hole in one' for charity

GOING TROPPO: Winners of the best dressed at the GEA Charity Golf Day (from left) Jack Bonnici, Adam Peterson and Justyn Roth.

THE divots have been filled, the balls have bounced back and the handicaps have been counted, but after all was said and done, the 2018 GEA Charity Golf Day raised more than $5000 for the Port Curtis District Scouts.

More than 120 players from more than 30 businesses took to the greens at the annual charity golf day with GEA Communications.

Events coordinator Kieran Moran said if it wasn't for local businesses donating their time and money towards community groups, the community would be much poorer.

"It's no easy feat to not only take a day off work and donate money while you're not earning it, but that's exactly what a number of Gladstone businesses did,” Mr Moran said.

"(It helps) support the young scouts to upgrade and repair their facilities at Awonga Dam - and the GEA thanks them all for their efforts.”

Port Curtis District Scouts commissioner Jeff Willkinson said due to the generosity of GEA members, the young Port Curtis District Scout group would have upgraded and easier-access facilities.

"Money raised from the GEA Charity Golf Day will assist the scouts by upgrading the buildings, which are old and in the need of maintenance, and it will also go towards upgrading the facilities for future generations so they can use the facilities in a safe manner,” Mr Willkinson said.

"We are very appreciative of the GEA and the local businesses for coming out and supporting the charity golf day which will give our scouts an amazing boost and it was also great to see the support from the local community.”

Principle sponsor of the 2018 GEA Charity Golf Day Site Skills Training Gladstone operations manager Nicola Curtis said she believed it was important for local businesses to give back to the community.

"It was our second year as principle sponsor of the GEA's Charity Golf Day and we support the event because it gives us the opportunity to help the community that supports our business,” Ms Curtis said.

"Site Skills Training Gladstone's primary focus in 2018 is to be more engaged with the community and to support as many worthy causes as we can.

”The scouts are a tradition in the region and we were more than happy to help in completing some significant maintenance and renovation projects.”