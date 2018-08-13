Gladstone businesses get behind Parma for a Farmer campaign

RAGLAN PARMA: Raglan Tavern's Michelle Weir is giving $10 from every parma sold to drought relief.

RAGLAN PARMA: Raglan Tavern's Michelle Weir is giving $10 from every parma sold to drought relief. Greg Bray

RAGLAN Tavern managers Brett and Michelle Weir know how hard it can be for farmers during a drought.

They spent 10 years on a small cattle farm near Roma, with 120 head.

"We're really passionate about helping others, we've been through drought," Mrs Weir said.

"Brett's folks are still out there and we know a lot of people out there."

The tavern is one of many establishments in the Gladstone region getting behind a national campaign, Parma for a Farmer, donating $10 to charity from every chicken parma sold.

Mrs Weir said they heard an announcement calling for help on the radio and they immediately signed up.

"We registered with the charity Buy a Bale, which is where all the money goes to," she said.

Mrs Weir said they would continue the deal throughout August and September.

"Plus we decided to put a tin on the bar too after a lady came in and told us she didn't want a parma but wanted to donate," she said.

"We'd love to see people from Gladstone come up and enjoy a parma. It's for a great cause too."