Gladstone business owner in court for stealing

A Gladstone home business owner with a history of dishonesty offending has found herself before court again for stealing from a shop.

Mother-of-two Amanda Marie Miller, 27, took $412 worth of items from the store, according to police prosecutor Sergeant Tania Griffiths.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said Miller was a beautician and home business owner.

“She honestly thought she had paid for the items,” Ms Wieland said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Miller had a ‘concerning history’ and it was quite fortunate she had not done jail time.

“Your history will come to bite you eventually,” Magistrate Manthey said.

Miller pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on May 25 to stealing, was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $412 restitution.

The conviction was recorded.

“Think of those kids,” Magistrate Manthey said.

