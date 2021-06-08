Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic image
Generic image
News

Gladstone business owner in court for stealing

Lachlan Berlin
8th Jun 2021 2:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone home business owner with a history of dishonesty offending has found herself before court again for stealing from a shop.

Mother-of-two Amanda Marie Miller, 27, took $412 worth of items from the store, according to police prosecutor Sergeant Tania Griffiths.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said Miller was a beautician and home business owner.

“She honestly thought she had paid for the items,” Ms Wieland said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Miller had a ‘concerning history’ and it was quite fortunate she had not done jail time.

“Your history will come to bite you eventually,” Magistrate Manthey said.

Miller pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on May 25 to stealing, was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $412 restitution.

The conviction was recorded.

“Think of those kids,” Magistrate Manthey said.

gladstone courts
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Croc reported near popular Boyne boatramp

        Premium Content Croc reported near popular Boyne boatramp

        News The Department of Environment and Science is tracking down a crocodile, after a member of the public reported the snappy find.

        • 8th Jun 2021 12:25 PM
        Gladstone man accused of murdering baby breaches bail

        Premium Content Gladstone man accused of murdering baby breaches bail

        News His bail conditions included that he report to police regularly.

        Eye-watering cost of compensation for broken pokies machine

        Premium Content Eye-watering cost of compensation for broken pokies machine

        Crime Nathan Stephern Hazard faces court over broken poker maching

        Young man in court for damaging police property

        Premium Content Young man in court for damaging police property

        News “You got a bit of a s--- attitude here,” the Magistrate said.