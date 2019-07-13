Gladstone business openings, closures and shake ups

REVAMP EXCITEMENT: Kmart Gladstone's re-opening had plenty of support from residents this year.

THE business climate in Gladstone is a bit like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.

During the past six months there's been plenty of business shake-ups, new owners, moves and re-branding.

OPENINGS

January 15

Why getting a haircut in a surfwear store is a snip

Barber Ash and The Rebel Barber set up shop in pre-existing Last Wave Surf Shop and Watersports.

Ashleigh Beale and Rebel Thorn said the idea was for people to have the opportunity to tidy up while they're shopping for a new outfit.

HOLY SMOKES: Matt Evans opened The Vape Den this year.

March 20

New Gladstone business taps into vape market

Inspired by his own struggle to quit smoking, Matt Evans opened the Vape Den in hope to help others beat the habit.

April 3

SISTER ACT: The newest hairdresser in Gladstone

Sister duo Michaela and Sam Ward followed in their family's footsteps and started their own hair salon.

The new hair salon Alex Maree Hair Studio is named after their two middle names.

April 5

'A destination with laundry'

A very impulsive purchases resulted in Gladstone born Rebekah Keen opening up a new Laundromat business in Boyne Island.

April 9

New Tannum cafe celebrates early success

Social Enterprise IE Cafe owned and operated by Gladstone Community Linking Agency opened it's doors with an aim to create employment opportunities for people living with disabilities.

NEW CAFE: T3 on Wyndham owner Tracey Bourke was ready to open her new.

April 15

A new brew at Boyne Plaza

T3 on Wyndham will opened its doors after year in the planning. Owner Tracey Bourke formerly operated The Coffee Club at Tannum Sands for nine years, but closed due to high rent.

July 9

Popular franchise opens Gladstone store

THE owners of Laser Clinics Australia Rockhampton had so many clients travelling from Gladstone that when the opportunity came to open up a franchise in Gladstone, it was a no-brainer.

Mother and daughter Melinda Olive and Maddison Dargel opened a Laser Clinics Australia store at Stockland Gladstone this month.

CLOSURES

December 28, 2018

Target Country to shut its doors

After 15 years in Gladstone Target Country shut it's doors at the end of 2018.

There was plenty of support at Freestyle Industries Freestyle Mega Jam competition in 2017.

January 31

Business closure a shock to region

RESIDENTS were shocked by the sudden closure of a Gladstone business Freestyle Industries but its owners said better support could have kept the doors open.

The business was a favourite among the region's scooter riders.

February 19

Gladstone's last video store closes

A post on the Civic Video Gladstone Facebook page said the time had come for residents "to say goodbye” to the business.

April 6

End of an era for long-standing franchisee

THE end of an era was on the cards for Alison Harrington but it has come one year earlier than expected.

Alison's world was turned upside down last month when she found out her contract at the Dawson Rd Ubet agency would not be renewed.

Kin Coffee Co. owner Samuel Lintern. Kin Coffee Co. won the 2018 best coffee in Central Queensland award as voted by listeners of radio station Triple M Central Queensland.

May 16

Popular business hits the market for $40K

A Gladstone business previously voted to serve the best coffee in central Queensland hit the market for $40,000.

Kin Coffee Co. opened at New Auckland in August 2018 and after serving up thousands of brews owner Sam Lintern has decided to sell.

July 5

What's happened to Gloria Jean's at the Nightowl Centre?

GLADSTONE'S Gloria Jean's Coffees franchise has unexpectedly closed its doors.

In May, the franchise was posted for sale on the Commercial Real Estate website for $125,000.

July 8

CLINIC CLOSURE: Clients left scrambling to source parts

THE Gladstone branch of a national hearing clinic chain has closed down.

Connect Hearing in West Gladstone shut its doors two weeks ago, leaving hundreds of clients in the dark.

SHAKE UPS

Manager of Hero Kebabs Lea-anne Williams with Kaitlin Walker, Amber Dooley and Julie Tyson.

January 22

Local kebab shop sold but delicious food still on offer

THE kebab store at Dawson Highway's Nightowl Centre has been sold and it now has a new name.

Under new ownership and management, the store previously known as Damla Kebabs has been rebranded as Hero Kebabs.

January 22

Long-standing Agnes business's new owners over the 'moon'

Former owner of Agnes Water 14-year-old business Kachina Moon, Suzie Hagenbach told she had no regrets as the store was in safe hands.

New owner Tracy Bocos said buying the much-loved clothing and gift shop was part of building a future in which she and partner Ryan Lowe could be closer to their kids.

March 7

Kmart officially launches redesign

GLADSTONE'S love of Kmart doesn't appear to be waning with an eager crowd on site for the official reopening.

March 12

Pool shop moves across town

WELL-known pool experts Rhonda and Pat Henson have opened a new state-of-the-art store in Clinton to provide local pool owners with the latest in pool equipment and technology.

The couple had decided to consolidate their two previous Poolwerx stores in Gladstone and Tannum Sands and open a new store in a more convenient location to cater for the growth in pool owners.

April 2

Guten appetit! Popular food truck on the move

EQUIPPED with a recipe from Germany, food trailer owner Monika Riedel is looking forward to the next chapter of her business.

The Hungry German, which was next to the Girl Guides building on Dawson Rd for 12 months, is moving to the Hilltop Central Cafe site on Goondoon St.

April 23

New Auckland shop turns a new leaf

NEW Auckland residents will notice a change to their local supermarket in the next few weeks.

Spar Express has been bought by business partners Mark Dindas and Stevan Matovic, with the store now renamed to Spar Avion.

May 7

Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

SAY Goodbye to Rocksalt Tannum Sands and say hello to the Truffle Pig.

The popular high-end restaurant is undergoing a re-branding to become a burger, pasta and smokehouse venue.

May 8

Sticky sweet treats to get the party started

A PARTY craze that's caught the likes of the Kardashians has arrived in Gladstone, with a new event hire business, Evoque Occasions championing its cause.

Sarah Mills has moved her florist business Little Bloom Room into a new shop.

May 11

Why Little Bloom Room has it's own store now

ONE of Gladstone's favourite florists has outgrown it's previous home and bloomed into a new location.

After three years of sharing a shop with Naturally SAS Hair and Beauty, the Little Bloom Room has it's own store just two doors up from the previous location.

June 5

New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

Crossfit Escape will be pushing for harder levels of fitness excellence, with new business owners Troy Robinson and Travis Williams recently taking the reins.

June 18

A fresh start for Toolooa St Foodworks

THE new owners of the Toolooa St Foodworks would like the community to know they are still open and are looking forward to a fresh start.

The store, formerly known as Foodworks Toolooa, is now called Foodworks South Gladstone.