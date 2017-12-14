Gladstone business offers same-sex marriage deal

PARTY TIME: Andy Hogarth and Cindy Bellini-Hogarth are offering almost $400 off for photobooth bookings for same-sex couples.

GLADSTONE businesswoman Cindy Bellini-Hogarth is continuing to spread the love and joy for same-sex couples.

"I'm quite passionate about the issue ... (the law change) is so overdue," she said.

Ms Hogarth, owner of CQ Party Booths - The Ultimate Party Booth, has offered an almost $400 discount for same-sex wedding bookings early next year.

She said the decision to offer the discount was in celebration and support of same-sex marriage being legalised by the Australian Government.

"I was thinking about doing this for a few months, ever since the results came in," she said.

"I was even keen to do it if the vote was No, I just wanted to do something to show my support," she said.

After owning the party booth business for two years, she said what she enjoyed most was being involved in people's celebrations.

"That's what I love about it. It's a a real privilege to be part of someone's special day because they'll remember that forever and know that you helped make that, it's really nice," she said.

For more information visit the CQ Party Booths Facebook page