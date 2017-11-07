Gladstone business leader lands a top CQ job

GLADSTONE woman Nicola Curtis has been appointed as the new Site Skills Training operations manager for Central Queensland.

Site Skills Training CEO Mike Wallace said Ms Curtis brings a wealth of experience to Site Skills Training, with more than 11 years working across a number of industries that complement current and future projects within Central Queensland.

"Ms Curtis was the stand-out candidate for taking on the Central Queensland operations manager role,” Mr Wallace said.

"Being based in Gladstone for the majority of her career, she is no stranger to the local projects and challenges that local businesses and the community face, which will prove instrumental in developing our connection to the region.”

Ms Curtis has had extensive involvement with Gladstone, where she launched a successful occupational health and safety consultancy business in 2013.

Ms Curtis said she is looked forward to the challenges and working with companies based within the Central Queensland energy, mining, construction, manufacturing and engineering industries.

"As operations manager I look forward to developing the relationships Site Skills Training has in the region, identifying potential opportunities and partnerships to deliver high quality training across a range of industries,”she said.

Ms Curtis is also vice president of the Gladstone Engineering Alliance.