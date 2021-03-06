Gladstone business goes carbon neutral with solar array

Gladstone Business Centre's Managing Directors Garry and Phil Douglass outside their carbon neutral premises on Manning Street, South Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Gladstone Business Centre's Managing Directors Garry and Phil Douglass outside their carbon neutral premises on Manning Street, South Gladstone. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Installing a large solar system has resulted in a Gladstone business becoming carbon neutral and returning excess electricity generated, back to the grid.

Gladstone Business Centre has fulfilled a long-held dream now its 16kw solar system was connected to the electricity grid by a local electrician.

Managing director Phil Douglass said the 50-panel system was installed in January, and connected to the electricity grid last week.

“I thought about solar power and being carbon neutral some time ago and it has come to fruition,” he said.

“We installed the system as we wanted to promote a carbon neutral enterprise.

“So we put a system up that we can add to, as needed, and maintain that carbon neutrality.”

Mr Douglass said they were able to see how the system was working at any time.

“We have a digital monitor that displays what the system is charging at installed in the building,” he said.

“It’s a 16kw system and its charging up around 14kw at the moment.

Gladstone Business Centre has gone carbon neutral with the installation of a large solar system. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“Ultimately the goal is to cover all of our power costs, as we are essentially a day time business, and there is the added green power aspect as well which was attractive.

“We will be exporting electricity to the grid over the weekend, which will make up for occasions if we use extra electricity than we generate during the week.”

Queensland company Your Choice Solar supplied the panels, inverter and components for the installation.

“Your Choice Solar are based in Brisbane and do work all over the state,” Mr Douglass said.

“They specialise in large commercial and large agricultural solar power supplies.

“A local electrician was engaged as a subcontractor who did the installation and hooked us up to the grid.”

Mr Douglass encouraged Gladstone region businesses to consider the benefits of solar as a green alternative and cost-saving measure.

“Solar power is very heavily subsidised by the government,” he said.

“The total cost to us was about $18,000 but the system is worth much more than that.”

For more information on solar power for your home or business visit the Queensland Government website.

