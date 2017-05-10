Gladstone builders thrive in new housing relief after downturn

A GLADSTONE business owner says he's the busiest he's been in two years, building 13 homes in the first five months of the year.

After the mining downturn took a bite out of the building and construction industry in Gladstone, Absolute Homes owner John O'Sullivan said he was relieved to see confidence returning to the market.

This was confirmed by Master Builders' survey of Industry Conditions Report which said confidence in central Queensland building and construction industry had "surged, moving strongly into positive territory".

As of the end of this month Mr O'Sullivan and his tradesmen have built 13 homes this year. In comparison, in 2016 they built 16 homes.

Most recently the Gladstone businessman of 23 years has been working on homes at The Sands, an estate near Tannum Sands, with two almost finished.

"It's absolutely a relief, it's always nice to have steady income," he said.

Mr O'Sullivan said the past 15 months had been a struggle.

"It's been pretty ordinary," he said. "The current tradesmen we have working for us are all making full time now, as opposed to last year when it was inconsistent."

Central Queensland recorded the third highest rating of 62.5 out of nine regions in the Building Industry Outlook category, beating Brisbane, Gold Coast and Mackay. However while "outlook" was high, the "pipeline of work" category was the second lowest (25.0) only in front of Mackay (19.0) and equal with North Queensland (25.0).