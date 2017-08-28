Gladstone builders excel in Master Builders awards

Bungalow Homes won the $251-$350k individual home category at the Master Builders with this entry.

THREE Gladstone builders were among the big winners at the 2017 Master Builders Central Queensland Housing and Construction Awards on Friday night in Rockhampton.

Coastal Homes Gladstone took out the award for housing in the Individual Home $500,000-$550,000 category and also won the Best Residential Kitchen Award.

Tenheggeler Building Company, which trades as Eco Cool Homes won the award for Excellence in Sustainable Living along with the Display Home $251,000 - $350,000 category and Best Residential Bathroom.

The Home Renovation / Remodelling Project up to $275,000 was won by Tropical Blue Homes.

Master Builders' CEO, Grant Galvin said the standard this year had been "incredible”.

"This demonstrates the impeccable talent and expertise of our industry,” Mr Galvin said.

"The Housing & Construction Awards provide an opportunity to recognise this talent, and it is great that after 30 years, they continue to be sought-after by the state's top builders and tradespeople.”

This year's Central Queensland House of the Year award was taken out by Rockhampton-based Hooper Constructions for a five-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury home which included a family room, library, music room, media room and prayer room along with a 10-metre swimming pool with its own pool house.

The 2017 Project of the Year went to Blackwater's $14 million aquatic centre constructed by Hutchinson Builders, also based in Rockhampton.

Keep an eye out later this week for more on Gladstone's award-winning builders and homes.