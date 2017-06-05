Gladstone builder has reached the height of his career

GREAT WORK: Richard Lane is a finalist in the Queensland Regional Training Awards. He teaches building and has been in the industry for 45 years.

AFTER 45 years in the industry, Richard Lane wants to reach the height of his career.

The builder and teacher is one of the finalists in the Queensland Regional Training Awards, selected out of more than 800 applicants.

"It means a lot (to be a finalist),” Mr Lane said.

"It lets you know you're on the right track, with the teaching side of the awards and the building side of awards.”

The CQUniversity teacher nominated himself with support from his manager for the VET teacher or trainer of the year, where Mr Lane said he spent five weeks filling out application forms.

The building teacher said he had to write about what he does in the industry and how he is involved as well as being innovative in his teaching methods.

"Without these awards you won't have people stepping outside the square,” Mr Lane said.

"What I'm trying to do is a completely new unique (teaching method) which works for all apprentices, 'total support'.

"They're out on site as much as they want and can come to TAFE when they want.”

Building since he was 15 years old, Mr Lane said the industry had changed significantly where there was more weight on innovation skills.

"These apprentices are a different breed, they're different to what they were, so street wise,” he said.

"We don't give them enough credit - we have to gear up to their way of thinking.”

With between 12 and 14 apprentices under his wing, the passionate builder said teaching was something he had always wanted to do.

"Once you get the years under your belt, it's very rewarding to be able to be pretty close with young guys and watch them grow in the community,” Mr Lane said.

"I like to hand off my skills, make sure that (my apprentices) are confident and they've got quality.”

The awards recognise a range of trainees, students, training organisations, staff and employers that celebrate the way central Queenslanders have used VET to build careers and grow businesses.

There are 11 categories with 225 regional finalists in the running for the big award.

The first-time finalist said he had applied for awards in previous years, but didn't get as far as this time.

Quietly confident, Mr Lane said he had applied for a few awards years ago, but the experience he had now made him stand out from the crowd.

"I'll try and do the best I can and give it a crack,” he said. "It'd be the pinnacle for me.”