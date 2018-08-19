Gladstone builder busy as land sales improve

GLADSTONE builder, Tenheggler Homes is reaping the benefits from affordable Gladstone land - with some blocks going for as little as $200,000.

The surprisingly busy period for the family business follows the latest report from Master Builders.

The industry report revealed that building approvals had surged across Queensland with a 33 per cent increase in Central Queensland approvals in the past month.

Glen Eden for Real Estate. Mike Richards GLA221216REAL

In CQ, 481 housing approvals for the past 12 months were down almost 25 per cent on last year's total of 638.

Business owners Troy and Greta Tenheggler said they have been "flat out” with new builds since last August.

"Most of our building work is new builds in Gladstone's estates,” Mrs Tenheggler said.

Brookview Estate and Forest Springs are two of the Tenheggler's busiest building areas.

Glen Eden for Real Estate. Mike Richards GLA221216REAL

"I attribute it to the cheaper blocks in those estates,” Mrs Tenheggler said.

"We've been pretty busy since August last year.

"At the beginning of the year we had 10 new builds.

"I think what's happening is that the market has turned around.

"There are a lot more new builds because long term-renters are realising they can build a new house without the big price tag on a block.”

Glen Eden for Real Estate. Mike Richards GLA221216REAL

Mrs Tenheggler said buyers could have a new home built for as little as $280,000.

"It's an unrealistic price in a city but I'm finding people who come to work in Gladstone permanently and long term renters are finding it very attractive.

"We've got young professionals who want the $15,000 grant and they can only get that with a new build.”

Mrs Tenheggler said she wasn't sure how long the affordable blocks would last.

Glen Eden for Real Estate. Mike Richards GLA221216REAL

"It's the best time to build because of the affordable blocks,” she said.

"Building costs haven't changed but with affordable land costs it makes it easier.

"There are zero investors buying but the people who are building are originally from Gladstone,” Mrs Tenheggler said.