Gladstone Brothers smash the Calliope Roosters

GOING DOWN: Brothers' Jayke Collin is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters.

GOING DOWN: Brothers' Jayke Collin is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters. Matt Taylor GLA060719LEAG

Rugby League: It was not the Calliope Roosters' day as the Gladstone Brothers smashed them on home grounds taking the win at 62- 6 on Saturday night.

The Roosters managed to score one try against the number two team in the first half finishing on 28-6.

However, the Brothers' plays proved too strong for them in the second half.

Brothers' James McCafferty scores a try during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters. Matt Taylor GLA060719LEAG

Brothers coach Danny Blair said their win was thanks to a system of plays which they know to work.

"Brothers as a side - we just have a system of patterns and players we like to stick to," Blair said.

"We think more about our game than who we want to play against.

Brothers' Richard Kornbrekke is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters. Matt Taylor GLA060719LEAG

"We have faith in the system, if we can control the ball and complete our sets.

"That's against any side, we just try to do what we need to do in our game."

Blair commended their centre Terry Sawyer who took player's player after scoring a hat trick of tries.

Brothers' Ilya Ryzhankov is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters. Matt Taylor GLA060719LEAG

He said Lyncoln Rebel led the team around the park well and hooker Bailey Audet also played a good game.

"I don't think we started well, we failed to complete our first four sets, we gave them good position to attack the line," Blair said.

"We had a good talk at half time on where we needed to tidy up and the guys went out and defended really well in the second half."

Brothers' Ashtyn Lindeberg is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters. Matt Taylor GLA060719LEAG

After a half time pep talk the Brothers came back even stronger.

"The guys went out and defend really well in the second half, we put a lot of pressure on defence," Blair said.

He said looking forward they'll need to work on tidying up some of their attacking options.

Brothers' Jayke Collin is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters. Matt Taylor GLA060719LEAG

Next week the Brothers take on the Valleys in a top of the table clash where both teams sit on equal points.

The Roosters will take on the Tannum Seagulls at Dennis Park on Saturday.