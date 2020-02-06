Gladstone Brothers announce coaches

RUGBY LEAGUE: Youth is the focus for Rugby League Gladstone runner-up Gladstone Brothers division one and two men’s teams.

THE COACH

Trevor Huth has stepped up to be coach of the division one men and said the grand final experience last year was immeasurable for ‘The Fish’.

“We’ve been looking at building our team over the past two seasons,” Huth said.

“Last year’s grand finals side had eight out of 17 players who were 18 years old.”

KIWI LEGEND AT HELM

Those players plus a fresh influx of youngsters stepping into senior ranks will also be nurtured by Huth’s assistant, New Zealand rugby league legend Mark Graham.

“Obviously (Graham) has a lot of respect and will bring lots to the younger players. He’ll bring a different look to the game,” Huth said.

The new coach that it was an honour to be asked to coach the division one side after he led the division two Brothers in 2018-201.

Steve Silvester will step up to coach the young division two side, also runner-up to Gladstone Valleys last year.

“We’ll have a few more younger players come into our team plus a couple more older players with experience and returning players,” Silvester said.

Silvester has a wealth of experience at Brothers and has played a mix of A-grade and reserves league for the club along with a stint at Brighton Roosters in Brisbane.

OTHER COACHES

Leif Audet and Andrew Murdoch complete the Brothers’ division one coaching panel while Silvetster will have Tyler Carman as his assistant.

Brothers will play trial games against Brisbane Pine Rivers Bears and Rockhampton Brothers on February 29 and March 14.

New players are welcome to attend training each Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm at the Gladstone Brothers Junior Fields at Blain Park off Doug Burnett Place.

