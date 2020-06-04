Menu
QANTAS flight departing Brisbane Airport.
Gladstone-Bris flights set to take off as restrictions ease

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobsever.com.au
4th Jun 2020 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:51 AM
The number of Qantas return flights for the Brisbane-Gladstone route will more than triple by the end of the month.

Currently there are just two return flights per week, but today Qantas announced this will increase to seven by the end of June.

Brisbane-Rockhampton return flights will increase from three to 11, and the Brisbane-Hervey Bay route will resume with three return flights per week.

As well as regional Queensland flights, Qantas and Jetstar will be increasing the number of services between capital cities with a focus on the popular Melbourne to Sydney route and in and out of Canberra.

"The additional services will see capacity increase from 5 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels, to 15 per cent by the end of June. This equates to more than 300 more return flights per week," a statement from Qantas said.

"Additional flights will likely operate during July depending on travel demand and further relaxation of state borders, with the ability to increase to up to 40 per cent of the Group's pre-crisis domestic capacity by the end of July."

