Gladstone brewers home for beer fest

Former Gladstone boys John Coumessos, Steve Barber and Geoff Barber have started Blackflag Brewing on the Sunshine Coast.

FORMER Gladstone family behind one of the Sunshine Coast’s most popular bars have launched their own brewery just in time for the CQ Beer and Cider Festival.

Blackflag Brewing is run by Gladstone’s Steven and Geoff Barber and John Coumessos and Sunshine Coast’s Simon Grasby and Ross Halloway.

The brewery is an extension of two other Mooloolaba businesses, Taps and 313 Social.

“We just been in the beer game for a while now,” director Steven said.

Blackflag Brewing was launched just before Christmas with four brews: Rage Against the Mainstream, a pale ale; Old School Cool, a lager; The Grim Neipa, a New England IPA; and Kick Ons, a mid-strength.

Steven said they were excited to come to the festival.

“It’s promoting what’s made locally, made by small businesses in Australia,” he said.

“There’s a thriving craft beer scene and it’s growing rapidly.”

On the Friday before the festival they will be doing a tap takeover at Lightbox with a live mural and beer pong.